Feb 9 (Reuters) - GAIA Infrastructure Capital Ltd:

* TAMEE SOUDIEN-WITTEN HAS RESIGNED AS FINANCE DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BOARD OF GAIA, WITH EFFECT FROM FEB 9

* ‍UNTIL SUCCESSOR TO SOUDIEN-WITTEN​ IS FOUND, CEO PRUDENCE LEBINA, TO ASSUME RESPONSIBILITIES OF INTERIM FINANCE DIRECTOR