BRIEF-GAIA says in negotiations to buy interest in a wind project

Aug 14 (Reuters) - GAIA INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL LTD:

* IN EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF ECONOMIC INTEREST IN A WIND PROJECT

* “IF SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, ACQUISITION MAY HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON PRICE OF COMPANY‘S SECURITIES”

* “GAIA WILL INFORM SHAREHOLDERS OF DETAILED TERMS OF ACQUISITION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”

* WIND PROJECT COMMISSIONED AS PART OF ROUND 1 OF SOUTH AFRICAN RENEWABLE ENERGY INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCER PROCUREMENT PROGRAMME