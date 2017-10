Aug 3 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd:

* GAIL (India) clarifies on news item, GAIL under CCI scanner for breaching competition norms

* Says out of 13 complaints for long term rlng contracts, 5 been dismissed by CCI while 7 referred to dg-investigation

* Says “there is no material impact of aforesaid cases on the company”

