BRIEF-GAIL (India) Starts Pipeline Construction Work In West Bengal

Jan 29 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd:

* GAIL (INDIA) - STARTED PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION WORK IN WEST BENGAL FOR PROVIDING GAS SUPPLY TO MATIX FERTILIZERS, DURGAPUR

* SAYS CONSTRUCTION OF A TOTAL OF 555 KM LONG PIPELINE WITH AN APPROVED COST OF ABOUT 27 BILLION RUPEES IN WEST BENGAL​ Source text: [29th January, 2018: GAIL (India) Limited has started pipeline construction work in the state of West Bengal for providing gas supply to Matix Fertilizers, Durgapur. This project is being executed as a part of 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga' pipeline project i.e. Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) project and is being executed on a fast track basis. A total of 555 Km long pipeline with an approved cost of approximately Rs. 2700 crore in West Bengal will pass through eight districts like Puruliya, Bankura, Burdwan, Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, East Medinapur and 24 North Paragana.]