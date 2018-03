March 5 (Reuters) - Galane Gold Ltd:

* GALANE GOLD LTD. ANNOUNCES US$5,000,000 SECURED LOAN FACILITY TO FUND COMPLETION OF GALAXY RE-START

* GALANE GOLD LTD - TO USE PROCEEDS OF FACILITY FOR RESTARTING UNDERGROUND MINING OPERATIONS AT GALAXY GOLD MINE IN BARBERTON