Aug 9 (Reuters) - Galane Gold Ltd

* Galane Gold Ltd announces the lapsing of the letter of intent for the proposed acquisition of Vantage Goldfields Limited

* Galane Gold - Galane, Vantage have been unable to conclude on execution of a binding acquisition agreement and therefore LOI has been terminated

* Says Galane has provided five extensions to original LOI, and will not extend further