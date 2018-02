Feb 6 (Reuters) - Galantas Gold Corp:

* ANNOUNCES A DATE CHANGE FOR THIRD PARTY APPEAL AGAINST A POSITIVE JUDICIAL REVIEW OF ITS PLANNING CONSENT​

* ‍DUE TO ILLNESS OF THIRD PARTY, WHO IS A LITIGANT IN PERSON, DATE OF HEARING OF APPEAL HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FEBRUARY 15, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)