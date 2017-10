Sept 27 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv

* Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients

* Says generally well-tolerated with no clinically relevant safety signals in phase 1 study

* Says clinical phase 1 study results support progression to phase 2 study