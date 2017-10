Oct 26 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV -

* Galapagos NV qtrly ‍revenues 106.4 million euro versus 65 million euro​

* Galapagos NV qtrly loss per share ‍1.75​ euro

* Galapagos NV says ‍we anticipate cash burn for full year to be at lower end of guidance of euro 135 million - 155 million​