Aug 9 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv

* GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in Flora phase 2A trial

* Galapagos NV says GLPG1690 was generally well tolerated

* Galapagos NV - ‍GLPG1690 expected to progress to late stage trial​

* Galapagos NV -‍ rates of discontinuation due to adverse events, as well as serious adverse event rates, were similar between patients on GLPG1690, placebo​