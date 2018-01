Jan 19 (Reuters) - GALAXY SURFACTANTS:

* IPO OF UPTO 6.3 MILLION SHARES

* IPO PRICE BAND AT 1,470 RUPEES TO 1,480 RUPEES PER SHARE

* IPO TO OPEN ON JAN 29, CLOSE ON JAN 31

* ICICI SECURITIES, EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES AND JM FINANCIAL ARE THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS Source text: (bit.ly/2mTFLGv)