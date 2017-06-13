FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics updates on completion of Nash Cx trial
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 13, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics updates on completion of Nash Cx trial

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc:

* Galectin therapeutics announces important milestones towards completion of Nash Cx trial

* As of time of their evaluation, therapy had been completed in 68% of subjects in Nash-Cx trial​

* ‍Independent data safety monitoring board recently concluded from safety perspective, company's Nash-Cx trial should continue​

* ‍Panel recently met to review safety data of all enrolled subjects who had completed trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

