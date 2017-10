Sept 19 (Reuters) - GALIMMO SA:

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 19.6 MILLION‍​

* APPROVED DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.88 PER SHARE FOR 2016

* H1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 17.5 MILLION

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 28.1 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO LAUNCH OTHER NEW PROJECTS BY THE END OF 2017