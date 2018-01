BRIEF-Galliford Says To Discuss To Minimise Impact Of Carillion Bankruptcy On Aberdeen Contract With Scotland

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc:

* ‍NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY CARILLION PLC THIS MORNING​

* ‍GROUP IS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CARILLION AND BALFOUR BEATTY ON £550 MILLION ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE CONTRACT​

* GALLIFORD TRY - ‍TERMS OF CONTRACT ARE SUCH THAT REMAINING JOINT VENTURE MEMBERS, BALFOUR BEATTY AND GALLIFORD TRY, ARE OBLIGED TO COMPLETE CONTRACT​

* ‍CURRENT ESTIMATE OF ADDITIONAL CASH CONTRIBUTION OUTSTANDING FROM CARILLION TO COMPLETE PROJECT IS £60-80 MILLION​

* GALLIFORD TRY - ‍COMPANIES WILL DISCUSS POSITION URGENTLY WITH OFFICIAL RECEIVER OF CARILLION AND TRANSPORT SCOTLAND, TO MINIMISE ANY IMPACT ON PROJECT​

* ‍HAS NO OTHER SIGNIFICANT CONTRACTS OR PROJECTS WITH CARILLION​