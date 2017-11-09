FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.23
November 9, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $300,000 versus I/B/E/S view $319,000

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals - ‍cash, cash equivalents,marketable securities totaled $9.0 million as of Sept 30, compared to $15.5 million at December 31, 2016​

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ‍Galmed believes that its cash balance will be sufficient to maintain its current operations through 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
