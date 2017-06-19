FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
June 19, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Galway Metals Inc

* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice

* Galway metals - jaguar financial corporation and vic alboini "have sued galway, its directors and another shareholder"

* Galway metals inc says galway believes that action has no merit and intends to defend action

* Galway metals inc - jaguar financial corporation and vic alboini are seeking damages in amount of $2.7 million and certain other relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

