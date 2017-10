Oct 4 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV:

* CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING 47.92 PERCENT OF VOTES SIGN INVESTMENT DEAL WITH GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS S.R.L. (GAM)

* GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS TO ANNOUNCE TENDER OFFER FOR CO‘S SHARES REPRESENTING 67.90 PERCENT OF VOTES AT PURCHASE PRICE OF 5.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* TENDERER PLANS TO KEEP CO'S TRADING AT WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE