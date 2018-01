Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gamco Investors Inc:

* GAMCO EXPECTS TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.44 TO $0.46 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

* GAMCO INVESTORS - EXPECTED Q4 EARNINGS TO INCLUDE $8.2 MILLION, OR $0.27 PER DILUTED SHARE, CHARGE FOR TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $43.1 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, UP 7.8% FROM $40.0 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​