Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gamco Investors Inc

* Gamco Investors, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 revenue $87.6 million versus $83.9 million

* Gamco Investors Inc - ‍our Q2 2017 AUM, while up 5.2% from prior year was essentially unchanged from $41.4 billion at March 31, 2017​