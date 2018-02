Feb 5 (Reuters) - Games Workshop Group Plc:

* ‍DECLARED DIVIDEND OF 35 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON 23 MARCH 2018​

* ‍SALES AND, GIVEN HIGH OPERATIONAL GEARING OF BUSINESS, PROFITS FOR 2017/18 TO DATE ARE THEREFORE SLIGHTLY ABOVE EXPECTATIONS​