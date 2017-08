July 25 (Reuters) - GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC:

* GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - PROFITS FOR 2017/18 LIKELY TO BE ABOVE MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - TRADING HAS CONTINUED STRONGLY INTO 2017/18; SALES AND PROFITS FOR 2017/18 TO DATE "WELL ABOVE" SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR