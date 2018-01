BRIEF-Gamestop Sees FY 2017 Earnings Per Share $3.10 To $3.40

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp:

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.10 TO $3.40

* - TOTAL GLOBAL SALES FOR HOLIDAY PERIOD WERE $2.77 BILLION, A 10.6 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO 2016 HOLIDAY PERIOD

* - TOTAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 11.8 PCT FOR HOLIDAY PERIOD ENDED DEC 30, 2017

* GAMESTOP - EXPECTS TO RECORD NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES IN RANGE OF $350 MILLION TO $400 MILLION IN Q4, PRIMARILY RELATED TO ITS TECHNOLOGY BRANDS BUSINESS

* - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EPS NEAR MIDDLE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FY 2017 GUIDANCE OF $3.10 TO $3.40

* GAMESTOP - EXPECTED Q4 IMPAIRMENT CHARGES ALSO PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES MADE BY AT&T TO COMPENSATION STRUCTURE IN 2017

* - EXPECTED Q4 IMPAIRMENT CHARGES ARE PRIMARILY DUE TO NEGATIVE IMPACT OF A LONGER UPGRADE CYCLE FOR NEW MOBILE DEVICES

* - EXPECTS FY 2017 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 4 PERCENT TO 6 PERCENT COMPARED TO COMPARABLE FIFTY-THREE-WEEK PERIOD

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S