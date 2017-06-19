FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-GameWith announces IPO on TSE Mothers on June 30
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 19, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-GameWith announces IPO on TSE Mothers on June 30

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - GameWith Inc:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on June 30, 2017, under the symbol "6552"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 733,400 common shares, comprised of newly issued 50,000 shares and privately held 683,400 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,720 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.26 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co Ltd, Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/kmZdpx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.