Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gaming Nation Inc:

* GAMING NATION INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GAMING NATION INC - ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS $5.5 MILLION FOR Q3 ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* GAMING NATION INC - ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 88% IN Q3 2017 VERSUS Q3 2016​

* GAMING NATION INC - ‍NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.1 MILLION FOR Q3 ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​