Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd

* Says won case against Pan Asia Industries for recovery of outstanding dues of 55 million rupees plus interest‍​

* Says filed enhancement application before court for increasing compensation amount to 110 million rupees

* Says court directed defaulter to deposit 10 percent of amount before contesting appeal‍​ ‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2xBDy99 Further company coverage: