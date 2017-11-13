FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gannett ‍announces organizational changes
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Gannett ‍announces organizational changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett - ‍announced organizational change to align co’s focus on 2 primary businesses: marketing solutions and consumer​

* Gannett - ‍Kris Barton has been named chief product officer, usa today network​

* Gannett - ‍gannett publishing services will report to ali engel, svp, CFO and treasurer at gannett​

* Gannett - ‍Kevin Gentzel’s role as chief revenue officer will expand to leading all advertising, marketing solutions revenue in north america​

* Gannett - ‍Sharon Rowlands, ceo of reachlocal, to lead marketing solutions business​

* Gannett Co Inc - ‍Maribel Perez Wadsworth, who has been named president, USA today network to lead consumer business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
