Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Gap Inc- Due to hurricanes, 277 stores were closed for an average of about 6 days in Q3 -conf call

* Gap Inc- Q3 merchandise margin was about flat to last year -conf call

* Gap Inc- expects YOY increase in Q4 SG&A as some production costs move out of Q3 and into Q4, incremental spend on digital in holiday season Further company coverage: