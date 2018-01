Jan 9 (Reuters) - GARANTI BANKASI:

* SEES ASSET GROWTH ABOUT 10 PERCENT ‍​

* SEES LOAN GROWTH ABOUT 14-15 PERCENT FOR 2018‍​

* SEES NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO AT ABOUT 3.0 PERCENT FOR 2018 AND STRONG COLLECTION PERFORMANCE TO BE MAINTAINED

* SEES ROAE MORE THAN 16.5 PERCENT AND ROAA MORE THAN 2.2 PERCENT FOR 2018