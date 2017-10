BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi faces fine and damage claim from French court and treasury

Sept 20 (Reuters) - GARANTI BANKASI:

* FACES FINE OF EURO 8 MILLION IN CASE IN FRANCE WITH RESPECT TO ACCOUNT CLOSURE ACTIONS TAKEN BY BANK IN MID-2009 ‍​

* THE BANK, JOINTLY WITH THE OTHER DEFENDANTS, WILL BE SUBJECT TO PAYMENT OF A DAMAGES CLAIM OF THE FRENCH TREASURY UP TO EURO 25 MILLION‍​

* DISAGREES WITH THE JUDGMENT AND CURRENTLY INTENDS TO FILE AN APPEAL

* THE LITIGATION IS RELATING TO TAX CARBON-TRADING FRAUD ALLEGATIONS AGAINST A NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS PENDING BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE OF PARIS