2 months ago
BRIEF-Garda Diversified Property Fund announcesc acquisition of Metroplex Westgate Industrial Facility
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Garda Diversified Property Fund announcesc acquisition of Metroplex Westgate Industrial Facility

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Garda Diversified Property Fund

* acquisition of metroplex westgate industrial facility

* Property will be acquired for $35.25 million representing an initial yield of 6.25%

* Says acquisition will initially be debt funded

* has exchanged unconditional contracts to buy new industrial and office facility at metroplex westgate wacol industrial park

* Garda reiterates fy2017 full year distribution guidance of 9.4 cents per unit

* facility to be acquired from partners gpt group and metroplex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

