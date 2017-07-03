FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings Inc says amendment extends maturity date of receivables facility by one year
July 3, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings Inc says amendment extends maturity date of receivables facility by one year

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

* Gardner Denver Holdings - on june 30, co, through wholly owned subsidiaries, entered into first amendment to receivables financing agreement - sec filing

* Gardner Denver Holdings Inc - amendment increases receivables facility borrowing capacity from $75.0 million to $125.0 million

* Gardner Denver Holdings Inc - amendment provides for uncommitted accordion that would allow for up to additional $75.0 million of borrowing capacity

* Gardner Denver Holdings Inc - amendment extends maturity date of receivables facility by one year, to June 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tHUN7b) Further company coverage:

