* Garrison Capital Inc qtrly ‍net investment income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $4.6 million, or $0.29 per share​

* Garrison Capital Inc - ‍board of directors declared a Q3 2017 distribution of $0.28 per share​

* Garrison Capital Inc - ‍net asset value per share $11.75 at June 30, 2017​