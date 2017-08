BRIEF-Gartner reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gartner Inc

* Gartner reports financial results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue $843.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $903.2 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍FY 17 total adjusted revenue $3,428 million - $3,523​ million

* Traditional Gartner total contract value was approximately $2.0 billion at June 30, 2017, an increase of 14% on a reported basis

* Sees FY 17 ‍loss per share $1.00 to $0.71​

* Sees ‍FY 17 adjusted earnings per share $3.32 to $3.49​

* Sees ‍FY 17 total revenue $3,225 million - $3,320 million ​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S