July 11 (Reuters) - Gas Natural Inc

* Gas Natural Inc - announced a special cash dividend equal to $0.0008152 per share of common stock

* Gas Natural Inc - special dividend will not be paid if merger agreement is terminated or merger does not close on or before september 30, 2017

* Gas Natural Inc - if special dividend not be paid on specified conditions it will be replaced by company's quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: