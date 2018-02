Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc:

* GAS SHIPS LIMITED FILES FORM F-1 AS SHAREHOLDER OF DRYSHIPS INC IN CONNECTION WITH PLANNED PRO RATA DISTRIBUTION, OR THE SPIN-OFF - SEC FILING

* GAS SHIPS LIMITED SAYS HAVE APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “DGAS”

* GAS SHIPS LTD SAYS FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE SPIN-OFF, DRYSHIPS WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT OF GAS SHIPS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2nJ20zd) Further company coverage: