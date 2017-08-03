FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-GasLog qtrly loss/share $0.12‍​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-GasLog qtrly loss/share $0.12‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - GasLog Ltd:

* GasLog Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.12‍​

* Says qtrly revenues $114.5 million versus $129.9 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.03‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $128.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says contracted charter revenues estimated to increase to $486.8 million for fiscal year 2019 from $444.5 million for fiscal year 2016

* Says with increased dropdown activity, improving spot rates, growing fleet, amortising debt, expect leverage to continue to fall through 2017, beyond‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wamR16) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.