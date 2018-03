Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gate Ventures Plc:

* PROJECTIONS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR 2017/2018 REMAIN UNCHANGED

* H1 LOSS BEFORE TAX AT GBP 2,037,547 VERSUS LOSS GBP 1,318,858 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)