BRIEF-Gateway Casinos And Entertainment ‍Announces Sale And Leaseback Transaction

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Gateway Casinos And Entertainment Ltd :

* GATEWAY CASINOS AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD - ‍ANNOUNCES SALE AND LEASEBACK TRANSACTION VALUED IN EXCESS OF $500 MILLION​

* GATEWAY CASINOS AND ENTERTAINMENT - RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVALS WITH BRITISH COLUMBIA REGULATORS​ FOR SALE & LEASEBACK OF CERTAIN PROPERTIES

* GATEWAY CASINOS AND ENTERTAINMENT - ‍SALE-LEASEBACK AGREEMENT WAS ENTERED IN DEC & INCLUDED GRAND VILLA CASINO BURNABY, STARLIGHT CASINO NEW WESTMINSTER

* GATEWAY CASINOS AND ENTERTAINMENT - ‍MESIROW REALTY SALE-LEASEBACK INC WILL BECOME LANDLORD FOR 3 PROPERTIES FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF OVER $500 MILLION​

* GATEWAY CASINOS AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD - ‍SALE-LEASEBACK TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF MARCH​