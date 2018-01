Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gatx Corp:

* GATX CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE AND $250 MILLION AGGREGATE STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* GATX CORP - BOARD HAS APPROVED AN ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $170 MILLION

* GATX CORP - DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.44 PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: