Oct 9 (Reuters) - GAZ

* SAYS ‍SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH HAKA GROUP, A LARGEST INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION OF SAUDI ARABIA​

* SAYS ‍PLANS TO START SALES OF URAL HEAVY-DUTY TRUCKS, GAZELLE AND GAZON NEXT LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES ALREADY IN 2018​