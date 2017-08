July 10 (Reuters) - Gazal Corp Ltd :

* Notes strategic process announced by Oroton on 20 June 2017​

* Lodged a substantial holder notice with orotongroup confirming that it has acquired a 7.35% shareholding in Oroton at $1.00 per share

* ‍Has no proposal to put to oroton but may consider opportunities arising from strategic process​