Oct 24 (Reuters) - GB GROUP PLC:

* ‍REVENUE IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR HAS GROWN BY 40% TO £52.6M​

* ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR HALF YEAR IN EXCESS OF £10 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)