BRIEF-GBST Holdings Says HY Profit After Income Tax $2.5 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gbst Holdings Ltd:

* FY18 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.5C FULLY FRANKED

* ‍STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF $10 MILLION - $15 MILLION FOR FY18​

* HY ‍ TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $42.7 MILLION VERSUS $45.4 MILLION ​

* ‍OPERATING EBITDA BEFORE STRATEGIC RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF $20 MILLION - $25 MILLION FOR FY18​

* HY OPERATING EBITDA UP 16 PERCENT

* HY PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX $2.5 MILLION VERSUS $4.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)