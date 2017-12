Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* KANGFU INTERNATIONAL LEASING SHALL PURCHASE BAOTOU LEASED ASSETS FROM BAOTOU ZHONGLI TENGHUI AT A CONSIDERATION OF RMB380 MILLION

* KANGFU INTERNATIONAL LEASING SHALL LEASE BAOTOU LEASED ASSETS TO BAOTOU ZHONGLI TENGHUI AT ESTIMATED RENT OF ABOUT RMB521.5 MILLION

* KANGFU INTERNATIONAL LEASING SHALL PURCHASE PUCHENG LEASED ASSETS FROM NANJING GCL NEW ENERGY AT A CONSIDERATION OF RMB92 MILLION​