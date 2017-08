July 11 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Suzhou GCL operation and Suzhou GCL-Poly entered into new operation service agreement

* Suzhou GCL operation has agreed to provide operation and management services to Suzhou Gcl-Poly Group for an annual fee of RMB35.3 million

* Suzhou GCL operation will provide operation and management services for power plants of Suzhou Gcl-Poly Group