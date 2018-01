Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS - ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD ANTICIPATED PROFIT FROM REMAINING SOLAR ENERGY BUSINESS ( CONTINUING OPERATIONS) OF NOT LESS THAN RMB850 MILLION FOR YEAR​

* GCL NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTED RESULTS AS ‍NUMBER OF SOLAR FARMS HAS BEEN INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: