FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-GCP Applied completes sale of Darex and announces realignment plan
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
Editor's Picks
Crocodile rock: ancient beast named after Motörhead band's Lemmy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 5:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-GCP Applied completes sale of Darex and announces realignment plan

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc

* GCP applied technologies completes sale of darex and announces realignment plan

* GCP applied technologies inc- board of directors has approved a business realignment plan that includes actions to reduce costs

* GCP applied technologies inc - ‍gcp expects plan to result in net annualized savings of approximately $22 million to $25 million​

* GCP applied technologies inc - expects plan to result in net annualized savings of approximately $22 million to $25 million

* GCP applied technologies inc - expects to incur total costs of $22 million to $26 million associated with plan

* GCP applied technologies inc - costs consist primarily of headcount reductions and related expenses

* GCP applied technologies inc - realignment actions are expected to be completed by end of 2018

* GCP applied technologies inc - realignment actions are expected to be completed by end of 2018

* GCP applied technologies-expects to incur total costs of $22 million to $26 million associated with plan, of which about $16 million expected to be incurred in q2

* Gcp-Plan includes reduction in costs, including stranded costs regarding darex unit, transition of co to construction products technologies co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.