Jan 23 (Reuters) - GDS HOLDINGS LTD:

* GDS HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR POTENTIAL STOCK SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* GDS HOLDINGS LTD SAYS IT MAY OFFER AND SELL ITS CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES, INCLUDING THOSE REPRESENTED BY AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES Source text: (bit.ly/2F5phlf) Further company coverage: