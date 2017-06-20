FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud
June 20, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Gds Holdings Ltd

* Gds holdings limited signs strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud

* Gds holdings ltd - signed a strategic partnership agreement with tencent cloud computing llc

* Gds holdings ltd - parties will also work closely on cloud computing and related professional solution services

* Gds holdings - gds to provide tencent cloud with secured, continuous data center resources to facilitate any incremental demand from tencent cloud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

