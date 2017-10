Oct 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* Co, Concept Laser, Arcam AB have signed MoU with GKN to collaborate on additive manufacturing​

* Agreement includes provision of additive machines and services to GKN, allowing them to be a GE Additive production partner​

* ‍GKN also becomes a non-exclusive preferred AM powder supplier to GE Additive, affiliated companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: